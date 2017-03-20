Family Portrait! Pink and Carey Hart Enjoy ‘Date Night’ with Their Kids

Now that’s a family portrait.

Pop star Pink and husband Carey Hart took their kids out in Wyoming over the weekend. The couple posed with their two children – daughter Willow Sage, 5, and son Jameson Moon, 3 months – in a photo posted to social media on Sunday.

“Thanks Jackson Hole #familydatenight #zacbrownband,” Pink wrote.

The Zac Brown Band show was held as part of the 2017 Rendezvous Festival at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Stage, Teton Village, on Saturday night.

RELATED GALLERY: Pink and Carey Hart’s Sweetest Family Pics

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Willow has quickly taken to big sisterhood – with Pink even throwing her elder child a special celebration after Jameson’s birth.

In January, the happy little girl enjoyed her “Big Sister Party,” all documented on Instagram.

FROM COINAGE: Here’s How To Save on Concert Tickets So You Still Have Money For Merch

Ahead of Jameson’s arrival, Hart told PEOPLE that Willow was “over the moon” about getting a sibling.

He revealed, “Right now, she’s very excited, until they start taking her toys and breaking her stuff, and then we’ll see how it goes.”