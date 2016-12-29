Baby Makes Four! Pink and Carey Hart’s Family Photo Album

Following the arrival of son Jameson Moon, we’re looking back at the sweetest photos of Pink and Carey Hart’s expanding family

1 of 7

Source: Pink/Twitter

WELCOME, JAMESON!

Pink revealed on social media that she and Carey Hart, her husband of more than a decade, welcomed their second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, on Monday, Dec. 26. Baby Jameson makes a household of four for the family, which includes the couple’s 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

2 of 7

Pink/Instagram

PROUD BIG SIS

The Grammy-winning singer announced that she was pregnant in November, just about a month before giving birth to Jameson. “Surprise!” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo with daughter Willow Sage, leaving everyone wondering ... "How did we miss this baby belly?"

3 of 7

Instagram

CUDDLES ON CUDDLES

In January, Hart posted a photo with the family to celebrate his 10-year anniversary with Pink. "Happy anniversary to my MUCH better half," he wrote. "10 years is a pretty amazing milestone for 2 misfits like us. I'm proud of us baby!!! Thank you for being an amazing wife, mother, and friend. I love you."

4 of 7

Kevin Winter/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Girls' night! Pink took Willow to the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out in 2015.

5 of 7

Baby As Art

EXPANDING THE FAMILY

Pink and Hart posed with their new daughter, Willow Sage, soon after she was born on June 2, 2011.

6 of 7

 

LITTLE PERFORMER

Pink's Wonderland-themed "Just Like Fire" music video in May 2016 featured her husband and daughter in starring roles.

7 of 7

Courtesy Carey Hart

ARTISTIC GENIUS

Proud dad Hart loves to post photos of Willow, including this sweet finger painting pic.

