Baby Makes Four! Pink and Carey Hart’s Family Photo Album
Following the arrival of son Jameson Moon, we’re looking back at the sweetest photos of Pink and Carey Hart’s expanding family
Updated
More
Who's at RHONY's Luann de Lesseps' Wedding — and Who's Not!
1 of 7
WELCOME, JAMESON!
Pink revealed on social media that she and Carey Hart, her husband of more than a decade, welcomed their second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, on Monday, Dec. 26. Baby Jameson makes a household of four for the family, which includes the couple’s 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage.
2 of 7
PROUD BIG SIS
The Grammy-winning singer announced that she was pregnant in November, just about a month before giving birth to Jameson. “Surprise!” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo with daughter Willow Sage, leaving everyone wondering ... "How did we miss this baby belly?"
3 of 7
CUDDLES ON CUDDLES
In January, Hart posted a photo with the family to celebrate his 10-year anniversary with Pink. "Happy anniversary to my MUCH better half," he wrote. "10 years is a pretty amazing milestone for 2 misfits like us. I'm proud of us baby!!! Thank you for being an amazing wife, mother, and friend. I love you."
4 of 7
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Girls' night! Pink took Willow to the Los Angeles premiere of Inside Out in 2015.
5 of 7
EXPANDING THE FAMILY
Pink and Hart posed with their new daughter, Willow Sage, soon after she was born on June 2, 2011.
6 of 7
LITTLE PERFORMER
Pink's Wonderland-themed "Just Like Fire" music video in May 2016 featured her husband and daughter in starring roles.
7 of 7
ARTISTIC GENIUS
Proud dad Hart loves to post photos of Willow, including this sweet finger painting pic.
See Also
More
Who's at RHONY's Luann de Lesseps' Wedding — and Who's Not!
More
Kim Kardashian Gives Makeup Artist Joyce Bonelli’s Newborn Twin Sons Their ‘First Kiss’
WATCH: She's Got the Giggles! Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Luna Laughing