‘I Became Everlasting Fortune’: Pink Shares Serene Family Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Son Jameson

Pink is tapping into poetry to convey her emotions in her life as a new mom of two.

The singer, 37, shared a relaxing snap to Instagram Sunday, featuring herself breastfeeding son Jameson Moon, 9 weeks, while her 5½-year-old daughter Willow Sage is draped over her lap.

” ‘I was dead-I came alive. I was tears-I became laughter,’ ” begins the caption, taking from a poem by Rumi, whom Pink credits in the text. ” ‘Love’s wealth arrived, And I became Everlasting fortune.’ ”

Pink is no stranger to breastfeeding, having partaken in it with Willow when she was a baby. And though Jameson’s first teeth haven’t come in yet, hopefully, for his mom’s sake, he takes after his big sister when they do.

“She’s got six teeth,” Pink said of Willow in 2012, “but she’s not a biter.”

She added jokingly of her breasts, “My left is a lot more talented than my right.”

The kids’ dad Carey Hart recently shared a photo of his brand new son, “assisting” his dad at the former racer’s motorcycle shop.

“Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday,” Hart, 41, captioned the snap. “My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!”