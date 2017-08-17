'Mom Break!' Pink Stops to Pump Breast Milk – and Take a Selfie – While Traveling in London

Pink is an expert multitasker!

The 37-year-old star is currently busy traveling Europe as she gears up for the release of her new album, Beautiful Trauma, but she’s still finding time for some mommy-related duties for 8-month-old son Jameson Moon.

On Wednesday, Pink posted a relatable selfie for breastfeeding moms everywhere — her shirt pulled around her neck as she used her breast pump in a London bathroom.

“And now this,” the “So What” singer – who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage – wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags “#pumpupthejams #mombreak.”

Jameson, Pink’s second child with husband Carey Hart, has been by his mom’s side during her overseas adventure — and Pink certainly hasn’t shied away from sharing shots of the two on their travels.

Morning!!! A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

On Aug. 6, Pink posted a pic of the tiny tot on a hotel floor as he played in a bag monogrammed with his name on it.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

On Sunday, she posted a video of Jameson giggling from Germany, followed by an adorable photo of the mother/son duo on Wednesday as they cuddled together.

For your morning pleasure #greetingsfromgermany A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

Mamas multitasking 📷@hartluck A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Breastfeeds Her Son While Exercising: ‘Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!’

Pink is currently gearing up for the release of her first new album in five years.

In addition to her tour dates, she’s also receiving the Video Vanguard Award at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards – where she’ll perform her new single, “What About Us,” live during the ceremony at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

“I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” she wrote on Instagram, in a post showing the album’s cover art. “It’s been a while, and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.”

Beautiful Trauma drops Oct. 13.