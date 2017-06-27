Pharrell Williams Praises Wife as He Admits He’s Not Changing His Triplets’ Diapers: She’s ‘SEAL Team Six’

Pharrell Williams is one busy man, writing and producing albums for a slew of music’s biggest artists (including himself, as heard on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack) in addition to his work as a clothing designer and philanthropist.

But the one thing he’s not doing? Changing the diapers of his 5-month-old triplets!

The 44-year-old Grammy winner paid a visit to Today on Tuesday, where he admitted that his wife Helen Lasichanh does all the heavy lifting in the diaper department.

“My wife is SEAL Team Six — there’s nothing she can’t do,” Williams said. “She carried those three bodies and she’s just on it all the time. And we do have some amazing people to help us, but it’s [still] serious.”

And though he has a popular clothing line of his own, Williams doesn’t take much stock into styling the triplets. “Again, SEAL Team Six,” he reiterates, implying Lasichanh takes control in that department too.

Williams and Lasichanh, who wed in October 2013, welcomed triplets in early January, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. No details on the sex or names of the babies have been revealed.

Describing their home as “an assembly line,” Williams explained on Today how chain reactions are “a real thing” in his house — especially because the triplets’ “personalities are coming through already.”

“I have a tribe. They harmonize. It’s ‘Waah waah waah’ — all at the same time,” he says. “One cries, the next one cries, the next one cries. They’re hungry, they’re hungry, they’re hungry. When someone says ‘Congratulations,’ I say, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you.’ It’s a real thing.”

He has some help, though — from 8½-year-old son Rocket Ayer. “He’s an amazing big brother, he really is,” Williams praises. “It’s been great.”

Because Williams’ schedule is so packed, he also won’t be able to return to The Voice anytime soon.

“Honestly, I have to work. I got so much work to do,” he says of NBC’s hit singing-competition show, which he coached for four seasons from 2014 to 2016. “It was so much fun and while I was doing it, it was helping other people — that was like a drug for me. I couldn’t get enough of helping them.”

“But I have work to do, and music to make. So many records,” Williams continues. “Ariana Grande‘s album’s amazing. Justin Timberlake‘s album’s amazing. There’s another album that I can’t talk about … that’s amazing. It’s exciting. There’s so much work that I got done being off. But I’m so grateful — I had such a good time.”

Despicable Me 3 hits theaters June 30.