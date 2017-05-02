Pharrell’s Wife Helen Lasichanh Makes Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala 5 Months After Giving Birth to Triplets

Pharrell Williams‘ wife Helen Lasichanh had the right idea when she hit the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night for her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to triplets in January.

In a sea of skin-revealing dresses and gowns with mile-long trains, the 36-year-old mother of four looked cozy in a red, pillowy, ankle-length jumpsuit by Comme des Garcons — whose creative director, Rei Kawakubo, was being honored at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual event.

Sewn with pink fabric accents to look as if her arms were tucked into her pockets, the avant garde piece was a bold choice for Lasichanh. She accessorized the look with a pair of white-tipped black boots, stud earrings, and minimal makeup. Her long blonde hair was worn in a top knot.

Williams, 44, was by her side also looking comfortable — ditching the usual tuxedo and suits worn by men at the Met Gala for a far more casual look, also by Comme des Garcons.

The Grammy winner wore plaid-printed shirt and matching vest with a leather jacket decorated with enamel pins — his ripped jeans including a shot-out to Kawakubo, with the word “Rei” written on them. He paired the outfit with white socks and maroon Doc Martens.

The couple were special guests at the gala — Williams having co-chaired the event alongside Katy Perry, Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bundchen.

Lasichanh and Williams, who wed in October 2013, are also parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer. The duo broke the news that they were expecting again in September 2016 when Lasichanh showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L’EAU.

The private pair didn’t break the news that they were expecting triplets until the babies arrived, with his rep telling PEOPLE “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!”

The triplet’s names and sex have yet to be announced.