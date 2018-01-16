Football may be the Manning family’s sport of choice, but one member might have a future shooting hoops: Peyton Manning‘s 6½-year-old son, Marshall Williams!

The little boy was bursting with excitement Friday night alongside his dad, as the duo took in a Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

While the pair may have not been stoked about the Nuggets’ victory (Manning’s wife Ashley grew up in Memphis and purchased a stake in the Grizzlies in 2012), Marshall was animated anyway for one other reason: the jumbotron!

As the camera focused on himself and Manning, 41, the courtside cutie couldn’t contain his excitement, letting out a series of adorable cheers, fist pumps and yells.

John Leyba/The Denver Post/Getty

Peyton Manning and son Marshall David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

The former Colts-turned-Broncos quarterback, who announced his NFL retirement in March 2016 following his Super Bowl win against the Carolina Panthers, opened up to Sports Illustrated in October about his new life with Ashley, Marshall and his twin sister Mosley Thompson.

“My kids are playing flag football and soccer so I go to those practices and games,” he said. “It’s important to me to be a part of those and to be around.”

“I am a volunteer assistant coach on our kids’ flag football team,” he added. “Last year they wanted me to be a full-time coach and I said, ‘Coach, let me tell you, you don’t have any pass plays. I cannot be involved with a team that has no pass plays.’ So I got them throwing the ball a lot more this year.”

Peyton Manning and son Marshall David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

Manning also recalled a conversation he had following his retirement, where Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase reached out to him about filling in for their injured quarterback.

“I said, ‘Adam, you tell the media that yes, I probably could come back and play and there is no doubt that we would go to the Super Bowl’ … I’m being sarcastic on that … ‘but there is no way I could be at practice every day and still fulfill my carpool duties for my two 5-year-old twins,’ ” Manning said.

” ‘So I’m out.’ I had a lot of people tell me how much I was going to miss it and be anxious and miserable, and … it is such an individual feeling, and that was just not true,” he added.