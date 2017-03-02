Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt Expecting Second Child

Peter Dinklage is going to be a dad again!

The Game of Thrones star, 47, and his wife Erica Schmidt are expecting their second child, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple were in attendance at the opening night of The New Group’s All the Fine Boys in New York City Wednesday evening, an off-Broadway play Schmidt wrote and directed.

The mama-to-be was glowing in an ankle-length dress and black boots, placing her hand over her baby belly for photos.

The cast of All the Fine Boys — including Abigail Breslin and Isabelle Fuhrman — got in on the fun too, surrounding Schmidt and placing their hands on her bump.

The new addition will join the couple’s 5-year-old daughter.

Shortly before their daughter’s 2011 birth, the actor gave his wife a sweet shout-out during his acceptance speech, as he won an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Tyrion on the hit HBO series.

“I love you, Erica. You’re amazing,” said Dinklage, who went on to clinch the award again in 2015.

In 2012, the actor won a Golden Globe — and admitted the key to being okay while his daughter was left with a babysitter for the first time was “all about the texting.”

“Everything’s fine — so far,” he told PEOPLE with a laugh. “She’s a baby. Crying never killed anyone. Well, maybe that’s not true.”

Game of Thrones returns with Season 7 later this year.