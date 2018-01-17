Pete Wentz Talks Balancing Fall Out Boy and Fatherhood — and If He'll Get Married Again

Pete Wentz has gone from (Fall Out) Boy to family man!

For this week’s issue, the bassist invited PEOPLE into his L.A.-area home and opened up about fatherhood, Fall Out Boy’s enduring success, his future with longtime model girlfriend Meagan Camper — and expecting a baby girl.

“We have a lot of testosterone in our house,” says Wentz, 38, who shares his L.A.-area home with Camper, their son Saint Lazslo, 3, 9-year-old Bronx Mowgli (his son with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson) and their two dogs, viszla Bear and husky Bowie.

Wentz and Camper — who began dating in 2011 — announced they were expecting a daughter on Jan. 1 and will welcome their baby this spring.

“I see my friends who have daughters, and it seems like a whole different kind of love that they have for each other, so I look forward to that being a completely new journey,” says Wentz, who adds: “Hopefully it’ll bring some balance to our home!”

Wentz has been finding and maintaining balance for years. Fall Out Boy will release its seventh studio album, Mania, on Friday, and the band is in the middle of a world tour.

“I think we have more to say,” Wentz says of the genre-spanning new LP, adding that life on the road “is a lot different” with a family to think about.

“We were never really a partying band, so that aspect never changed; it never really existed — we were always pretty dorky. Time is the ultimate thing: We don’t have as much time. When you’re in your 20s and have zero responsibilities, you can be on tour forever,” says Wentz, who notes being away from his partner and kids “makes you appreciate your life at home — and be present.”

When the band’s touring in the U.S., Camper and the children will hit the road, (“kids love tour buses; it’s basically like riding around in a video-game truck,” says Wentz), and when he’s overseas, the family is just a FaceTime call away. And when everyone’s at home, the kids “just think of me as the guy that makes pancakes or runs around in the backyard with them, which is grounding in the best possible way.”

As for his future with Camper, Wentz says marriage isn’t out of the question.

“It would be nice to celebrate something with our friends and our family,” he says, “but the relationship and commitment and responsibility we have to each other and to our kids is so much bigger [than a wedding] — it’s a lifetime thing. So I think there’s not a rush.”

Adds Wentz: “I have a cool partner, I have a cool job, and I feel very lucky.”