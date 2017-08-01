Peta Murgatroyd may be taking a break from her passion of dancing to focus on her new love: son Shai Aleksander.

Although the Dancing with the Stars pro returned to the series after welcoming her baby to compete with The Bachelor personality Nick Viall last season, the new mom is still weighing her options when it comes to another shot at the Mirrorball Trophy.

“I don’t want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the Kidnap premiere in Los Angeles. “I’m a mom now and that comes first you know?”

As for her fellow dancer — and brand new husband — Maksim Chmerkovskiy, things are still up in the air about his future on the ABC competition.

“To be honest, we don’t know yet,” she said. “We’re sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so, yeah, I mean stayed tuned.”

Family Friday night. ❤️ A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The two-time Dancing with the Stars champ shared that Chmerkovskiy was home changing diapers while she headed to the movie premiere, but she doesn’t want a miss a moment with her little boy.

Murgatroyd shared her favorite thing about being a parent, saying, “Seeing the little changes every single day. I mean he’s growing up so fast it’s exactly what people say it is. You know, you blink and then they’re one. You know so he’s nearly seven months now, and he’s standing up. He’s nearly walking by himself. It’s amazing. It’s an incredible journey to be on.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing With The Stars‘ Peta Murgatroyd On Her Body After Baby: ‘I Need Another Month!’

Murgatroyd previously opened up about about struggling to lose the last bit of post-baby weight in an exclusive blog for PEOPLE.

“At the beginning of the season I thought I’d be back at my pre-baby weight after a month but now that milestone has come and went and I’m still not at my normal weight,” she wrote in April. “I feel good, though — so much more energy that I had at the beginning of the season — so I’m hoping maybe I’ll be there in another month!”

Now she tells ET that her dance body is back in action.

“I feel good,” she said. “I really feel like I’m getting to my top shape again.”