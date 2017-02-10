Peta Murgatroyd Steps Out Five Weeks After Son Shai’s Birth: ‘Hottest Chick in the Spot,’ Says Maks Chmerkovskiy

Peta Murgatroyd is one stunning new mama.

The 30-year-old professional dancer and her fiancé, fellow Dancing with the Stars coach Maksim Chmerkovskiy, stepped out Thursday to attend a fashion show for VALENTÍNNÌCOLE — a brand co-founded by Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val — during New York Fashion Week at Lovage in N.Y.C.

Dressed in coordinating all black from head to toe (including Murgatroyd’s Chanel bag), the couple — who welcomed son Shai Aleksander just five weeks ago — enjoyed a “parents night out,” as Murgatroyd captioned a snap of herself and Chmerkovskiy on Instagram.

“Hottest chick in the spot!” Chmerkovskiy, 37, chimed in on his Instagram account, captioning a photo of his beloved’s pretty profile as she enjoys the show. “That line next to the corner of the lip is my absolute favorite … #queen.”

Since Shai was born, Murgatroyd has not been a stranger to keeping herself immersed in the world around her. In fact, she has learned the beauty of being able to juggle multiple priorities as a new parent.

“Multitasking mum duties. Can’t stop the pump,” she wrote last month alongside a photo of herself getting her hair and makeup done for a new project — her recently announced lifestyle blog — while simultaneously pumping breast milk.

“I want to inspire and engage women to help them find ways to keep their glam while they take care of their family,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE of her newest endeavor.

“I want to provide my fans and women around the world with a resource for information on how to find the right balance between taking care of oneself and taking care of a new family, as well as take part in conversations where they can share their own ideas and experiences.”