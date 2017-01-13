Peta Murgatroyd Shares First Update on ‘Healthy’ Son Shai: He Has ‘an Incredible Appetite for Food and Love’

Peta Murgatroyd is giving fans and followers an update on her and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s 8-day-old son Shai Aleksander.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for all the well wishes for our little Shai. I’ve read all the beautiful blessings and he is without a doubt a lucky boy,” the mother of one, 30, wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“He is a healthy boy with an incredible appetite for food and love. We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love!” she concluded her post.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, 37, who plan to wed later this year, welcomed their first child on Jan. 4.

The Dancing with the Stars pros recently gave PEOPLE a look inside little Shai’s luxe nursery, which they created with the help of designer Vanessa Antonelli.

“We wanted him to be comfortable and settled in his little corner of the world,” Murgatroyd said of designing the perfect room for Shai, whose name is pronounced “Shy.”

“Shai loves to be rocked to sleep, so [the Rocker Refined chair] is the most-used piece of furniture,” explained the mother of one, who spends about 17 hours a day in the room nursing and caring for Shai.