‘Multitasking Mum’ Peta Murgatroyd Pumps Breast Milk While Getting Made Up for ‘Exciting New Project’

There’s no slowing down Peta Murgatroyd.

The new mom shared a photo of herself pumping breast milk while being pampered on Wednesday.

“Multitasking mum duties,” Murgatroyd, 30, wrote on social media. “Can’t stop the pump.”

She teased the reason for the hair and makeup session, writing, “I’m working on an exciting new project that I can’t wait to share with you soon!”

The Dancing with the Stars pro also said in an earlier tweet, “Multitasking is on another level right now.”

Multitasking is on another level right now 😩😳🙈 — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) January 25, 2017

Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai Aleksander – their first child together – earlier this month.

The star has been candid about new parenthood, showing off her post-baby body on Instagram.

“Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most,” she recently wrote.

“The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey.”