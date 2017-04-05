People

Too Cute

3-Month Mark! New Mom Peta Murgatroyd Celebrates Son Shai’s Monthly Milestone with Sweet Snap

By @lekimble

Posted on

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Hitting 3 (months), and as cute as can be!

Peta Murgatroyd commemorated her son Shai Aleksander‘s age milestone with a sweet new photo on Wednesday.

In the image, Shai – whose father is Murgatroyd’s fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy – held tight to a sign that read, “Today I am twelve weeks old.”

I'm officially obsessed #3monthsold #babychmerkovskiy 🐘🐘🐘

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

The onesie-clad baby boy was cozied up to an oversized stuffed elephant. Wrote Murgatroyd, 30, “I’m officially obsessed #3monthsold #babychmerkovskiy.”

Shai wasn’t the only one celebrating a milestone: Grandpa Chmerkovskiy turned 57 on Tuesday!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, shared a photo of his father Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy holding tight to Shai, writing, “Birthday Boys! 57 years young OG and 3 months old YG! #GrandpaSwag #babyChmerkovskiy.”

Both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were competing on this season of the reality dancing competition before the latter was sidelined with a calf injury.

Chmerkovskiy’s partner Heather Morris is still competing with a replacement partner, Alan Bersten, as the star isn’t certain when – or if  — he’ll be able to return to the show.

“Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all!” Chmerkovskiy captioned a late-March Instagram post.