Peta Murgatroyd Wishes ‘Best Father in the World’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy a Happy Birthday: ‘My Love for You Is Never Ending’

Peta Murgatroyd wished her fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy a happy 37th birthday with not one, but two adorable birthday posts.

The Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a silly selfie along with a sweet caption about their relationship.

“To my best friend … my partner, for the remainder of the most incredible years to come,” she captioned the post.

“You are forever the light that makes my soul ignite, you’re the text book definition of my true soul mate. I never believed in one until I met you. My love for you is never ending. #HappyBirthdayMaks.”

The couple announced their engagement in December 2015, and welcomed their first child together just two weeks ago: son Shai Aleksander.

Murgatroyd dedicated her second post to recognizing that this is the first birthday Chmerkovskiy is celebrating as a dad.

Below the sweet photo of the first-time father holding his new bundle of joy, she wrote, “… and to the best Father in the world Happy Birthday, Shai is so fortunate to have you as his guardian and protector for life. I see you with him and cry with the amount of love that is in your eyes. Our love for you is for eternity, forever the 3 of us are together.”

Since the birth of his nephew, Chmerkovskiy’s younger brother Val — who also posted a touching birthday tribute on Instagram Tuesday — said that Shai has been a “blessing” to the family.

“It’s changed the dynamic of my family. It’s changed my brother. His name is Shai Chmerkovskiy, which is very unusual because this is the very first Shai Chmerkovskiy ever,” he said during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Though the couple has yet to share a clear photo of their son, Val assured everyone during his appearance that he’s “very handsome, like the parents.”