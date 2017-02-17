Why Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Are Finally Showing Off Son Shai: ‘Keeping Him Hidden Away’ Isn’t ‘Healthy’

Maks Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Peta Murgatroyd are ready to share their little guy with the world.

Murgatroyd took to her brand new blog, All Things Fam & Glam, on Friday to talk about the importance of privacy within her household following the birth of son Shai Aleksander, now 6 weeks old.

“When you’re a celebrity, privacy is a luxury that eventually runs out,” the new mom, 30, wrote in a post. “As I’ve mentioned before, parenthood has brought out the ‘mama bear’ instinct in Maks and I. From minute one, we knew it was our job to protect this little person, and we’ve taken that job seriously every moment since.”

“So this past month and a half, we’ve tried to keep Shai for ourselves, like our little secret that only we get to enjoy — but babies aren’t secrets, and keeping him hidden away forever isn’t realistic or healthy,” she continues. “Now, after taking as much time as we could to enjoy these precious first moments of his life, we’re finally ready to share Shai with the world.”

Shai’s name is pronounced like “shy,” according to his mom, and means “gift” in Hebrew.

“Naming a baby — who will one day be an adult out in the world — is hard,” Murgatroyd admits of her son, who made his television debut on Good Morning America Friday. “It took months and months to find a name that both Maks and I loved and kind of embodied what he means to us.”

“We knew that we wanted a shorter name that wasn’t super-complicated because ‘Chmerkovskiy’ is kind of a mouthful and he’ll always have to spell it out for people,” the Dancing with the Stars pro adds.

“Honestly, [Shai] is a perfect fit because from the very beginning, we felt like this little life we made was the most perfect gift God could grant us.”

As it turns out, Chmerkovskiy, 37, was the mastermind behind their first child‘s middle name.

“Maks didn’t grow up with a middle name, but I definitely wanted Shai to have one,” Murgatroyd shares. “So we gave him his middle name after Maks’ dad Aleksandr (spelled a little differently to honor Shai’s heritage but also make it unique to him). It was a really special moment for Maks to have his dad be a part of something we created.”

“So, there you have it: our little gift. Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, welcome to the world.”