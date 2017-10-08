Peta Murgatroyd Says ‘Child Proofing Has Begun’ as Son Shai Attempts to Open Drawers in Cute Video

What’s going on, mom?

Peta Murgatroyd has been busy child proofing her home — and 9-month-old son Shai Aleksander, her son with fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, isn’t too happy about it!

The dancer shared a video of Shai wandering around the kitchen trying to open drawers, screaming when he discovers they’re shut tight no matter how much he pulls.

“Someone help him…the drawers now don’t open,” Murgatroyd captioned the cute video. “#childproofing has begun …to be continued.”

Someone help him…the drawers now don't open 🤷🏼‍♀️… #childproofing has begun …to be continued. A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 7, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

In addition to walking, Shai is also climbing stairs and learning how to ballroom dance with guidance from his uncle, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“D N A,” Maks wrote in the caption of a video of Val playing with Shai. “Something about some fruit and some trees…. @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn’t have a shirt on…. damn it…. LMAO……I’m literally laughing as I’m typing this…. #WasntEvenTryingToSayAnyOfThis #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked #babyCmerkovskiy #AndAnotherOne.”

RELATED VIDEO: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Adorable Video of Son Shai Climbing Steps as He Turns 8 Months Old

Last June, Maks and Murgatroyd revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together.

“I’m looking forward to nurturing something and just having the baby be the center of our world,” Murgatroyd said at the time. “I’m looking forward to putting all our energy into this beautiful soul.”

They welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4, 2017. “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.

In early July, Maks and Murgatroyd married at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.