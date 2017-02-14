Peta Murgatroyd Isn’t Crying Over Spilled (Breast) Milk: ‘Leaking Boobies Are So NOT Hot’

As a mom to a 5-week-old baby boy, Peta Murgatroyd has encountered many new things, including breastfeeding with “leaking boobies.”

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a mirror selfie of her stained shirt on Instagram and Twitter Monday.

“Oh the joys of motherhood Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL #mustremembermyboobpads,” Murgatroyd, 30, wrote along with the photo of herself showing off the wet spot on her white crop top.

And on Twitter, she used the hashtags #momreality and #normalizebreastfeeding in her caption with the same image.

Oh the joys of motherhood 😩 Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now… LOL #mustremembermyboobpads #momreality #normalizebreastfeeding pic.twitter.com/dMeKxifmB3 — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) February 13, 2017

Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child, son Shai Aleksander, in early January.

The engaged couple (Chmerkovskiy proposed — where else? — on a dance floor in December 2015) announced Murgatroyd had a bun in the oven in June, revealing they were expecting a son less than two months later.

And since the arrival of their baby boy, the mother of one has been documenting her parenting moments with fans and followers on social media.

From sharing the decor of Shai’s nursery to getting real about her post-baby body, Murgatroyd has been candid about new parenthood.