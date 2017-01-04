Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Son Shai Aleksander

Tiny dancer!

Peta Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars fame welcomed their first child, a son, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the new dad announced on Twitter.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy was born at 5:34 a.m. in New York City.

Before the birth, Chmerkovskiy, 36, took to Instagram to share some details about one of his beloved’s pre-parenthood activities, writing, “But first … a little make up,” next to a photo of Murgatroyd applying mascara from her hospital bed.

An hour earlier, the new dad posted a video of what seemed to be the couple driving to the hospital, zipping down Park Avenue.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy

01/04/17 5:34am

A video posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:24am PST

But first…a little make up 😝 A photo posted by @maksimc on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:10am PST

The engaged couple (Chmerkovskiy proposed — where else? — on a dance floor in December 2015) announced Murgatroyd, 30, had a bun in the oven in June, revealing they were expecting a son less than two months later.

Since they found out they were going to be parents, the couple has been sharing moments from Murgatroyd’s pregnancy.

“[Lamaze] class went……interesting,” Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram video recorded after the parents-to-be took the course. “@petamurgatroyd was the worst student in class, but I don’t blame her cause it was a million hours long and we’ve been shown waaaaaaaay too much stuff!”

Oiling this buttercup up 👶🏻 33 weeks. A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

“Bump watch!! #babychmerkovskiy will be here in no time!” the then-mama-to-be captioned a November mirror selfie showing her bare baby belly outfitted alongside a lacy black bra, while the pro dancer accessorized with a chic bun and full makeup.

The twosome also celebrated with a sweet baby shower in December, which took place in Brooklyn, New York, and featured lots of blue hues and “chocolate on chocolate cake,” according to Murgatroyd.

🍭I want a baby shower EVERY weekend🍭Huge thank you to @goodiebox_bakeshop for making my guests the most delicious (my favorite) chocolate on chocolate cake and other delectable goodies 🍰🍦 #babychmerkovskiy A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:38pm PST

The new mom isn’t the only one taking leave to care for her newborn son. In October, her fiancé — whom she plans to wed sometime this year — told PEOPLE he was looking forward to taking paternity leave to spend time with his growing family.

“I come from a dirt broke family. I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when [DWTS] started,” he said. “For me to be able to take time off in this way … [to have] what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that’s anybody’s dream.”

Added Chmerkovskiy, who will not be returning for the show’s 24th season, “I’m doing exactly what I set out to do. That’s why I worked my butt off.”