Perrey Reeves is a mom!

A rep for the Entourage actress, 47, confirms to PEOPLE that she and her husband, tennis coach Aaron Fox, welcomed their first child, daughter Phoenix Delphine Fox, on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Reeves was all smiles with her 5-month-old baby girl in color-coordinated outfits at the AKID Brand Presents: 3rd Annual The Egg Hunt event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Us was the first to report the news.

The Famous in Love star wed Fox, co-founder and president of tennis company Grips, in June 2015 after getting engaged in September 2014.

Reeves talked about expanding her family in 2007, even sharing that she consulted with Angelina Jolie when they co-starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.

“I always thought I’d adopt — I have a dog but no children. And I worked on Mr. & Mrs. Smith for four months, so we talked a lot about that. She’s very willing to help people who want to adopt,” she told TV Guide.