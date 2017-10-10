Perez Hilton is a dad again!

The 39-year-old father of two and infamous gossip blogger (whose given name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr.) welcomed daughter Mayte Amor on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 3:26 p.m. Born via surrogacy, the baby girl weighed in at 7 lbs., 4 oz., measuring 20 inches long.

Hilton shared the good news with his followers on Instagram Tuesday — uploading a photo of himself holding the newborn baby in the hospital alongside his mother, Teresita Lavandeira.

“I am beaming with joy and pride as I share with you that my family has grown yet again,” he wrote in the sweet picture’s caption, adding “she’s perfect.”

“Last week my son and daughter welcomed a sister into the world,” he continued. “Grandma is over the moon and so are her siblings! … I am deliriously tired and equally happy! This is a very special time for me and my family! … Family time is the best time! Family first! They are my everything!”

Hilton went on to explain the origins of his new little one’s name. “Named after her grandparents — Mario & Teresita — their love will forever flow through her and protect her and all of my kids,” he shared.

Mayte Amor took her time to come to Hilton. “[She] waited until 41 weeks to make her fashionably late arrival,” he wrote. “She’s doing everything a newborn should do and doing it so well. She’s a whole 7 days advanced!”

Hilton closed out his post with a series of thank you notes to his family and friends, as well as a passionate plea to continue to work for making surrogacy legal across the country.

“Thank you to my sister for keeping everything running so smoothly on the site. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out with love and concern over my needed social media break,” he wrote. “And, most importantly, thank you to the surrogate who gave me the greatest gift anyone could ever receive!”

Hilton also tipped his hat to the two surrogates who helped carry daughter Mia Alma, 2, and son Mario Armando III, 4½.

“Thank you to all the surrogates who give so selflessly and whose kindness is inspiring!” he wrote. “There are still many states in America that, sadly, prohibit surrogacy and I hope to use my voice to advocate for making it legal across the country!”

Also in his post, Hilton acknowledged how much has changed for him since he first started his gossip site in the early 2000s.

“A lot has changed over the past decade plus and I am so thankful, humbled, and truly indebted that you have accepted me through the fat and the fug and the then and the now,” he wrote. “We’ve grown up together and evolved and I continue to do so — in the best way possible!”