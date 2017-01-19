Justin Timberlake Gives Sweet Shoutout to ‘Beautiful Son’ Silas at PCAs: If You Are Watching, ‘the Nanny’s Fired!’

Justin Timberlake has a long career track record, but for his latest achievement, there are two people who are at the forefront of his mind: wife Jessica Biel and the couple’s 21-month-old son Silas Randall.

“To my two favorite people in the world, my wife and my beautiful son, who may or may not be watching right now,” the singer, 35, said onstage at Wednesday night’s People’s Choice Awards, where he won favorite song for his Trolls hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

“If you are, buddy — the nanny’s fired! I love you and go to bed, and you’re the reason I wrote this song.”

The “Suit & Tie” crooner also used the opportunity to joke with audience members who were cheering loudly for Timberlake, who also took home the award for favorite male artist.

“Don’t lie to me! I have an almost-2-year-old. I know what lying looks like now!” he said jovially.

Thank you to EVERYONE that voted for Favorite Song and Favorite Male Artist. I'm truly honored to have fans that have grown up with me and fans that make me feel young every day! I share these with YOU! #PCAs A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:46am PST

In October, Timberlake told Today’s Willie Geist that fatherhood “changes everything.”

“I would have never written a song like ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling,’ ” he said. “I don’t know that it was directly inspired to be something that my son could listen to of mine — because there’s a lot of music he can’t listen to of mine, at least not yet.”

Throughout this awards season, the ‘NSYNC alum has been giving mad props to his family. At the Golden Globes recently, he was adorably complimentary about Biel.

“My wife is the greatest of all time,” Timberlake told Ryan Seacrest. “We were walking up to a house [on Halloween] like the week before the movie came out, but some of the promotion was already out so some of the kids were recognizing us as the characters.”

He continued, “And my wife was like, ‘That’s right, it’s from Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls that comes out November.’ I was like, ‘I owe you one for that.’ “