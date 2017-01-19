Jennifer Lopez Says She Has ‘a Lot of Help’ with Twins Max and Emme: ‘I Don’t Claim to Be Superwoman’

Between singing, dancing, acting, fashion design, writing and countless other talents, Jennifer Lopez‘s most important job is still that of mom to her twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel, 8½.

That doesn’t mean the legendary entertainer, 47, doesn’t have assistance though.

“I take it one day at a time — I have a lot of help,” Lopez told PEOPLE Wednesday at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, where she took home the award for favorite TV crime drama actress for her work on NBC’s Shades of Blue.

“I don’t claim to be Superwoman and do it all by myself,” she continues of juggling work and time with her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Adds the mom of two, “But I love what I do. I love my kids, and they come first, and everything else falls into place after that. I take it one day at a time, trying to do the best I can.”

Lopez has opened up in the past about the challenges and realities of being a working mom, telling PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s editorial director Jess Cagle in March that even though she prides herself on being a hard worker, her kids will always remain at the top of her list.

“It’s my first job to … make sure that’s okay or else I couldn’t do all the other things I do,” Lopez said of prioritizing her children‘s happiness.

Lopez is rumored to be dating rapper Drake, 30, whom she has enjoyed multiple date nights with and who gifted her with a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace over the holiday season.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Drake has even met the twins.

“Drake spends time at Jennifer’s house and of course the kids are around,” the source said.