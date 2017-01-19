She’s Got the Glow! Pregnant Camilla Luddington Shows Off Baby Belly While Walking the Red Carpet at PCAs

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington may have left Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards sharing in a trophy for favorite network TV drama, but the real star of her evening was her adorable baby belly.

The expectant English actress, 33, stunned in a sparkly black gown by Heidi Merrick — the sides of which were completely sheer.

She sported smoky eye makeup, dangling earrings, purple pumps and her hair tied up in a glam ponytail as she flashed a smile for the cameras on the red carpet.

“Close up #thirdtrimester #peopleschoiceawards2017,” Luddington captioned a side-by-side Instagram snap showing two different angles of her ensemble.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Sooooo thankful to all of you who voted for us!!!!!” she captioned a funny shot of herself pretending to give a big kiss to the prize of the hour. “I get to smooch the award again this year because of YOU!”

Luddington announced in October that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, fellow actor Matthew Alan.

“I am SO excited to FINALLY share with you all news that I’ve managed to keep secret for what seems like forever now … I am pregnant!!!!!!” she wrote to accompany a photo of herself holding a pumpkin covered with the words “BABY ARRIVING SPRING 2017.”

Close up 😎 #thirdtrimester #peopleschoiceawards2017 @pennylovellstylist @kiranasrat mkup @ryanrichman hair A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

Sooooo thankful to all of you who voted for us!!!!! I get to smooch the award again this year because of YOU! 💋 #peopleschoiceaward2017 #greysanatomy A photo posted by Camilla Luddington (@camillaluddington) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

As she counts down the days until her baby’s big debut, Luddington has been turning to her Grey‘s cast mates for last-minute tips and tricks.

“I’m prepared in that I have bought things, but I’m reading a lot of baby books,” the True Blood alum said earlier this month. “We have lots of mommies on set and I have been using every second I can with them to find out advice.”