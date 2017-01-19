Blake Lively Jokes Daughters Are ‘Not Old Enough for Me to Be Thrilled to Be Away From Them’

Blake Lively was quite the shining star Wednesday evening, but like any great mom, her thoughts were primarily on her kids.

“I love my babies so I’m very sad to be away from them,” the actress, 29, told PEOPLE exclusively at the evening’s People’s Choice Awards, where she took home the prize for favorite dramatic movie actress for her role in the summer thriller The Shallows.

“But they’re also very young, so they haven’t gotten old enough for me to be thrilled to be away from them,” jokes Lively, 29, of her 3-month-old daughter and the baby’s big sister James, 2. “So I’m actually rushing home to be with them now. But I’m really grateful for this.”

Lively wasn’t the only parent of her two girls who walked away with an accolade. Husband Ryan Reynolds, 40, won the award for favorite movie actor, while his film Deadpool won favorite action movie.

“Thank you to my husband, who’s everything to me,” the actress said in her acceptance speech, addressing Reynolds, who was not in attendance.

“You can’t have him, he’s mine!” Lively — who beat out an impressive lineup of Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, Amy Adams and Meryl Streep to win the award — added jokingly when an audience member cheered after her line about her husband.

On top of thanking Reynolds, the mother of two gave a heartwarming and poignant speech including a message for young women everywhere.

“Tell your stories now more than ever,” she said alongside an anecdote about how she was inspired as a young girl by the Spice Girls and their message of girl power. “You need to be heard, you are valuable, and no one can limit you.”