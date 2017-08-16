Shopping Gallery
67 Amazing PEOPLE Discounts for Kids and Babies
Shop a bevy of brands like Angelcare, Noodle & Boo, Silver Cross and more at a fraction of the price with these exclusive PEOPLE deals through Sept. 10
By People Staff
Posted on
More
Kim Kardashian West Confirms She and Kanye West Are 'Definitely Trying' and 'Hoping' for a Third Child
1 of 67
CHATBOOKS
Turn your best photographic memories from your phone or social media accounts into a book series with Chatbooks.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at chatbooks.com.
2 of 67
INCY INTERIORS
Featuring metal, spindle and metallic designs, Incy Interiors furniture helps you create the sleep space of your little ones' dreams.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at incyinteriors.com.
3 of 67
JU-JU-BE
Ju-Ju-Be diaper bags are famous for helping moms and dads retain carry-all style on the go.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at ju-ju-be.com.
4 of 67
MILKY MAMA
Dessert and support to increase breast milk supply all in one delicious package? Score.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at milk-mama.com.
5 of 67
BABY TULA
Baby Tula carriers are the go-to method in carrying the kiddos around for many a parent — no surprise considering their ergonomic, adjustable functionality and sweet design options.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $5 off and free shipping on orders of $85 or more at babytula.com.
6 of 67
ZOLI
Available in four colors — green, pink, purple and blue — ZoLi's six-piece lunch kit is a perfect coordinated solution in preparing back-to-school meals.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at zoli-inc.com.
7 of 67
THEMINICLASSY
From rompers and tanks to harem shorts and dresses, theMINIclassy's streetwear for kids keeps it casual without sacrificing trend.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at theminiclassy.com.
8 of 67
EZPZ
Tidy up! To keep crafts neat, try a no-slip, easy-to-clean ezpz silicone play mat.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at ezpz.com.
9 of 67
MAM
Fun, colorful animal shapes by MAM make teething a little less daunting.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off on MAM Friends Teethers and free shipping at shopmambaby.com.
10 of 67
LITTLE PASSPORTS
Make geography fun and give your kids the world (literally) with Little Passports subscription boxes.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $10 off a six-month subscription at littlepassports.com.
11 of 67
NESO TENTS
Neso Tents offer all the shade and no cumbersome setup for the entire family's next beach (or anywhere) outing.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $10 off orders of $40 or more at nesotents.com.
12 of 67
ZIPIT
ZIPIT puts a face to your child's pencil case, because why not add some fun to their school bag?
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at just-zipit.com.
13 of 67
SILVER CROSS
The Wave stroller by Silver Cross includes a UPF5+ hood, 16 configurations and the ability to convert into a double stroller. The Wave changing bag features leather straps, numerous zippered pouches and a washable changing mat, for diapering on the go.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for a free Wave diaper bag (value: $159) with purchase of the Wave stroller at silvercrossus.com.
14 of 67
STRIDE RITE
Stride Rite kicks get your little guy or gal off on the right foot after their first steps.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at striderite.com.
15 of 67
SKYLAR LUNA
PJs can be fashionable too — just ask moms and dads who are fans of Skylar Luna nightwear for kids.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at skylarluna.com.
16 of 67
SILVER CROSS
Dolly's gotta stroll, too — and they can do it in style with Silver Cross' doll strollers.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for a free shopping tray (value: $49) with purchase of the doll pram at silvercrossus.com.
17 of 67
NUNUNU
Your little trendsetter will be ahead of the game in Nununu's pint-sized, edgy duds.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at nununuworld.com.
18 of 67
JUST BORN
Design the nursery of your dreams with Just Born’s Adventure Musical Mobile, featuring cute woodland plush animals that dance overhead to a soothing lullaby, which help entertain and calm your little one to sleep.
Use the code 15PEOPLEKIDS for $15 off one Just Born mobile at amazon.com.
19 of 67
NOODLE & BOO
Noodle & Boo makes mom and baby's skincare a (gentle) priority.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at noodleandboo.com.
20 of 67
MIFOLD
mifold's Grab-and-Go Booster seats, available in six colors, give your child a lift without taking up lots of space.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $5 off any order of the mifold Grab-and-Go Booster at mifold.com.
21 of 67
MARCUS & MARCUS
Marcus & Marcus products turn meal time, travel time, bath time and more into wild adventures for your little squirt.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at marcus-marcus.myshopify.com.
22 of 67
LASSIG
Send your kiddos back to school with Lassig bags and know they're toting products that are both whimsical and sustainable.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at lassigusa.com.
23 of 67
NANUK
Light the night! This Nanuk LED Lamp watches over little ones as they drop off to sleep.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $25 off of this and other purchases of $100 or more at maisonette.com.
24 of 67
JAMBUKD
JambuKD footwear is there for the nature-loving kid who isn't afraid to get a little dirty.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at jambu.com.
25 of 67
WICKED GOOD CUPCAKES
Have a treat! Try the latest cupcake trend, like these sweet to-go rainbow jars by Wicked Good Cupcakes.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at wickedgoodcupcakes.com.
26 of 67
EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS
Introduce your kids to simple circuits and creative design with Educational Insights' customizable Light-Up Cell Phone Speaker Dock.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at educationalinsights.com.
27 of 67
BABY SHUSHER
The Baby Shusher calls its product "The Sleep Miracle" for a reason. Its rhythmic "shush" sound mimics the insides of the womb, providing the most natural (and effective) comforting.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $5 off at babyshusher.com.
28 of 67
ICE CREAM CASTLES
Look no further than Ice Cream Castles for kidswear inspired by magic, music, imagination and all things vintage.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at icecreamcastles.com.
29 of 67
SILVER CROSS
The Balmoral pram by Silver Cross provides a little bit of luxury in the middle of spit-up-covered new motherhood.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for a free sun canopy (value: $199) with purchase of the Balmoral or Kensington prams at silvercrossus.com.
30 of 67
WONDERHOOD TOYS
From townhouses to corner shops and hotels, help your little one learn to build with these play sets by Wonderhood Toys.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at wonderhoodtoys.com.
31 of 67
COVERED GOODS
Covered Goods lends fun patterns to your everyday parental covering needs, from carseats to nursing and shopping carts. The four-in-one fabric can even be worn as a scarf!
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $5 off any order at coveredgoods.com.
32 of 67
PEDIPED
According to pediped, their soft-soled kids' shoes are the "next best thing to bare feet."
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at pediped.com.
33 of 67
BRACKITZ
Start dreaming with Brackitz building toys, which encourage imagination along your little inventor's path to discovery.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at brackitz.com.
34 of 67
GATHRE
Gathre's leather mats are waterproof, wipable and completely versatile options for the modern mama (and dad!).
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at gathre.com.
35 of 67
MILKIES
Pumping moms know that every drop of breast milk is like liquid gold — and that's where the Milkies Milk-Saver comes into play.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $5 off orders of $25 or more at fairhavenhealth.com.
36 of 67
GERBER
Gerber baby sets ensure you've got all the essentials — onesies, bibs, hats — in one go.
Use the code 10PEOPLEKIDS for $10 off boy, girl, neutral and white gift sets at amazon.com.
37 of 67
BABO BOTANICALS
Oatmilk and calendula are the big ingredients in Babo Botanicals' products, designed to soothe baby's skin and hair naturally.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 30 percent off any one single purchase at babobotanicals.com.
38 of 67
APPAMAN
Scandinavian clothier Appaman takes inspiration from Brooklyn, New York, and spins it into "street cred"-worth duds for kids.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at appaman.com.
39 of 67
ANGELCARE
Angelcare's innovative baby movement monitors constantly observe baby during sleep and will alert you if there's a problem so Mom and Dad can rest too.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off any baby monitor at angelcarebaby.com.
40 of 67
BABIATORS
Let your littles look cool while getting UV protection with Babiators sunglasses, which come in a variety of colors and styles.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 25 percent off at babiators.com.
41 of 67
STUCK ON YOU
Personalize everything from lunch boxes to bottles of glue with Stuck on You custom labels.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 25 percent off your first purchase at stuckonyou.us.
42 of 67
SAVOR
Have keepsakes and no place to store them? Savor's organizational products help tell your (and your little's) life story.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 10 percent off and free shipping at savor.us.
43 of 67
PARA'KITO
Kids can keep the pests away without the spray when they sport Para'kito's mosquito-repelling neoprene bracelets.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at parakito.com.
44 of 67
SOAPSOX
With the ability to choose water-friendly animals like hippos, whales and turtles, kids can take these adorable plush pals by SoapSox from bathtime to playtime.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at soapsoxkids.com.
45 of 67
MAGFORMERS
Take your child's architectural ambitions one step higher with Magformers magnetic building toys.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at magformers.com.
46 of 67
BURT'S BEES
Keep fresh with Burt's Bees Kids line, including natural and gentle powder, ointments, bubble bath and more.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $15 off purchases of $50 or more at burtsbeesbaby.com.
47 of 67
WILD REPUBLIC
Wild Republic's stuffed toys tout their durability and realistic designs, perfect for your young (and active!) animal lover.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at wildrepublic.com.
48 of 67
SPIRIT HALLOWEEN
Get ready for Halloween! Is your little one a wizard, or an ... emoji? Find the perfect costume at Spirit Halloween.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $10 off purchases of $40 or more at spirithalloween.com.
49 of 67
ERGOPOUCH
Award-winning baby brand ergoPouch is here for all your swaddling, sleeping bag and sleepsuit needs.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at ergopouch.com.
50 of 67
TOMMEE TIPPEE
Breast-like nipples on Tommee Tippee products make bottle feeding a natural transition.
Use the code 5PEOPLEKIDS for $5 off the Tommee Tippee Fiesta 6-pack at amazon.com.
51 of 67
GOSILI
GoSili's silicone products provide a safe, fun alternative to plastic in a variety of colors and designs.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at gosili.com.
52 of 67
TEA COLLECTION
Tea Collection's clothes for kids are inspired by living and playing globally.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at teacollection.com.
53 of 67
PETCO
Adopt a pet! Studies show taking care of a pet encourages compassion, so if you've been itching to take home a furry friend and have the means to do so, why not do it today?
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for $25 off purchases of $100 or more at petco.com.
54 of 67
SNAPPER ROCK
Summer is still in season, and Snapper Rock has everything warm-weather your little ones need while enjoying time out in the sun.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at snapperrock.com.
55 of 67
PURE CYCLES
Made from vegan materials and available in four bright shades, Pure Cycles kid bikes make learning to ride easy and comfortable.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at purecycles.com.
56 of 67
MEJ MEJ
Mej Mej personalized designs are for the parent with an illustrator's heart and appreciation for art.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off decor items at mejmej.com.
57 of 67
WONDERBLY
Personalize a book with Wonderbly's customized adventures.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at wonderbly.com.
58 of 67
TOYSMITH
Toysmith's "Bashminton" set is a soft way to introduce your future sports superstar to the game of badminton.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off Bashminton at toysmith.com.
59 of 67
NUGENI
Who wouldn't want to own a steamer mop and vacuum all in one cordless, versatile appliance? Nugeni to the rescue!
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at mynugeni.com.
60 of 67
B.BOX
b.box makes meal time a cinch with their safe and easy-to-store and use sets of toddler cutlery, bowls with straws, sippy cups and more.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 30 percent off at bboxbaby.com.
61 of 67
FOODSTIRS
Bake something tasty! Try a no-fuss organic baking kit from Sarah Michelle Gellar's Foodstirs. Kids will love helping to create a Daisy Cookie Bouquet, Frosted Cake Pops or these Rainbow Pancakes.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at foodstirs.com.
62 of 67
KUSHIES
Kushies' bamboo changing pads are made from soy-bio based polyurethane foam, with a waterproof and phthalate-free bottom.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 25 percent off at kushiesonline.com.
63 of 67
MY LITTLE PONY
My Little Pony: The Movie hits the big screen on Oct. 6 — which means it might not be a bad idea to stock up on toys for everypony now!
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 30 percent off My Little Pony play sets and other select toys at jet.com.
64 of 67
PRECIOUS MOMENTS
For all life's precious moments, turn to the well-loved brand whose name says it all.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off select items at preciousmoments.com.
65 of 67
FAYFAIRE
Get cheeky with Fayfaire clothing designs for toddlers and babies — like this one, seen on Hilaria Baldwin's 2-year-old son Rafael Thomas.
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at fayfaire.com.
66 of 67
MICUNA
Calling twin mamas: Micuna's Flor rocking chair and Nacelle bassinets come with a magnet docking capability, allowing you to rock two babies at once from the comfort of the chair!
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 15 percent off at micunausa.com.
67 of 67
SWAP
Swap.com is the ultimate one-stop shop for the thrifty consumer who values the highest in quality — perfect for moms who only have time to do their shopping online!
Use the code PEOPLEKIDS for 20 percent off at swap.com.
See Also
More
Kim Kardashian West Confirms She and Kanye West Are 'Definitely Trying' and 'Hoping' for a Third Child
More
Katie Holmes on Cherishing Daughter Suri’s Pre-Teen Years and How She Was Never a Cool Mom
Kim Kardashian West Confirms She and Kanye West Are 'Definitely Trying' and 'Hoping' for a Third Child
Bodhi! Caiden! Bear! All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2017 — So Far
The Fab Four! A Peek Inside Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins' Family Life
Mel B Opens Up About Being a Single Mom Again After Nasty Split from Stephen Belafonte