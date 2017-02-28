Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Sports a New Accessory Thanks to Aunt Kim: ‘Yes, That’s a Lip Ring’

When your mom is a Kardashian, the reality is that you’re probably going to be rocking some pretty legit accessories.

One kid who is already committing? Kourtney Kardashian‘s 4½-year-old daughter Penelope Scotland, who’s wearing a lip ring in a new photo shared by her mom on Instagram.

“Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring,” Kardashian, 37, captioned the photo of herself and her daughter snuggled up in bed, with Penelope appearing to be sleeping soundly. “Thanks @kimkardashian.”

Kardashian’s shout-out to her sister comes two months after Kim Kardashian West, 36, showed up to mom Kris Jenner‘s holiday party rocking her own lip ring.

“How to die? How dope is my f— sister? Look at this dress and look at the jewelry. You are a bad a– bitch, Kim!” Khloé Kardashian said in a Snapchat video devoted to her older sister’s outfit and accessories.

"You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love." My little Poosh 💋 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Penelope’s foray into the world of lip jewelry is only one example of the little girl’s evolving style. She is known for her love of Disney Princesses, dressing up like the iconic characters for trips to Disneyland with her cousin North, 3½.

Recently, Penelope even got a bedroom makeover in the new home she shares with Kardashian and brothers Reign Aston, 2, and Mason Dash, 7.

“We kept a lot of accents from her previous room, but went for a more sleek and modern feel,” Kardashian wrote on her website of the chic pink space.