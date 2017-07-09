The Kardashians and Jenners celebrated Penelope Disick’s 5th birthday on social media Saturday.

Mon Kourtney Kardashian kicked things off for her only daughter with a series of snaps. In one Instagram post, Kourtney shared a photo of Penelope looking very cute in sandals and a pastel printed dress while holding two big party balloons.

“I can not believe my baby girl is 5 years old today,” Kourtney captioned the photo. “😭 Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I feel so blessed to be her mommy.” Kourtney also posted a sweet photo of her daughter sitting like among a bevy of presents, which included a cute pair of slippers.

In another photo, Penelope, is seen dressed as a ballerina. “Birthday mood,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

Kourtney also shared an adorable video of Penelope explaining her birthday plans.

“Hi guys, so we are gonna make slime today,” Penelope said in the clip. “Let’s get all the ingredients.”

Kim Kardashian West also posted an adorable photo of Penelope with her cousin North, who turned 4 on June 15. In the pic, North is seen lying with Penelope on an inflatable bouncer.

“Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!” Kardashian West captioned the photo.

Penelope may have turned 5 on Saturday, but her family has been celebrating her birthday for weeks. Just last month Kourtney and Kim threw their daughters a joint Moana-themed party to celebrate their birthdays.

Proud grandma Kris Jenner posted a collage of photos on Instagram of Penelope in her birthday post for her granddaughter as well. Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family.”

Penelope’s dad Scott Disick, as well as uncle Rob Kardashian and aunts Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, did not post about her birthday on social media Saturday.