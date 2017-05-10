No Job Is Too Big! PAW Patrol EmBARKs on 59-City National Tour

Everyone to the lookout — er, theater!

PAW Patrol Live is (likely) coming to a city near you, as the wildly popular kids’ series is currently on a 59-city tour around the country.

The show follows the pups’ adventures as they rush to help Mayor Goodway find three clues and make it to the finish line before sundown.

But watch out: Mayor Humdinger is up to his old tricks, and tries his best to beat the pups to take home the prize.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Luckily for the canine heroes of the Nick Jr. animated series, everyone from Cap’n Turbot to Farmer Yumi pitches in to help the pups complete their mission. A burrrr-ave pup even makes a surprise appearance!

FROM PEN: What’s Next for Princess Charlotte

The show runs until January 2018, with a concluding series of performances in Omaha, Nebraska.

Grab tickets now — before they’re too ruff to find! — on either VividSeats or Ticketmaster.