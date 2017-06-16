All Paws on Deck! PAW Patrol to Set Sail on 17-City Tour with New Pirate-Themed Show

No job is too big — even when there are pirates involved!

Following the success of PAW Patrol Live!, the pups are adding another show to their tour: PAW Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure, which kicks off its 17-city 2017 run on Oct. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa, and concludes Dec. 31 in Indianapolis before continuing on in over 100 cities throughout 2018.

In this brand new story, the gang’s all here to help Mayor Goodway throw a Pirate Day Celebration in Adventure Bay. But things go awry when Cap’n Turbot falls into a cavern, and it’s up to PAW Patrol to pull off a ruff ruff rescue.

Featuring favorites Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma and newcomer Tracker, The Great Pirate Adventure includes a search for treasure — against the clock and Mayor Humdinger, of course — that little ones will never forget.

Tickets for PAW Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure are available now on VividSeats and Ticketmaster.

For more information — including a full list of tour dates and more fun story details — visit pawpatrollive.com.