They're on the Case! Ciara, Mario Lopez and More Celeb Parents Take Their Kids to PAW Patrol Live!

No pup is too small — including the kids of celebs!

Over the weekend, PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue hit the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, and a number of famous faces brought their little ones out for some canine cheeriness.

One lucky kid who got some one-on-one time with the costumed pups? Future Zahir, 3, who attended the show with mom Ciara and stepdad Russell Wilson. (The couple share daughter Sienna Princess, 5 months.)

Other celebs in attendance? Fergie, Kim Kardashian West with 22-month old son Saint, and Mario Lopez — the latter of whom brought son Dominic Luciano, 4, and daughter Gia Francesca, 7, along for the fun.

“#PAWPatrolLive was lit… #TheLopezFamily,” he captioned an Instagram gallery, showing his kids posing with character toys — and the pups themselves!

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue continues its tour throughout the U.S. through June 2018.

PAW Patrol Live!: The Great Pirate Adventure kicked off its 17-city 2017 run on Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa, and concludes Dec. 31 in Indianapolis before continuing on in over 100 cities throughout 2018.