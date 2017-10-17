It’s a girl for Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin!

The co-creators of the Netflix series Love welcomed daughter Mary James Rust on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Arfin shared on Instagram alongside a snap of the new baby girl sound asleep.

“Mary James Rust 10.10.17,” she captioned the photo of the couple’s first child, who joins the family dog Judy.

Insomnia #week36 A post shared by Lesley Arfin (@lesleyarfin) on Sep 15, 2017 at 2:17am PDT

They say "barefoot & pregnant" cuz your feet get so swollen you can't fit into any of your shoes. (Just a theory). #35weekspregnant A post shared by Lesley Arfin (@lesleyarfin) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

PEOPLE learned in May that Rust, 36, and Arfin were expecting their first child. In April, the spouses of two years were spotted out and about with Arfin sporting a noticeable baby bump.

“[Paul] was very attentive to her and she was his No. 1 priority,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of the then-mom-to-be, who sipped on water during the outing: a party for Haim’s new album.

Mary James Rust 10.10.17 A post shared by Lesley Arfin (@lesleyarfin) on Oct 12, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Rust and Arfin, 38, officially announced their pregnancy on Mother’s Day, sharing Instagram posts captioned, “She’s having a bb” and “Happy (second trimester) Mother’s Day.”

Love season 2 — starring Rust, Gillian Jacobs and Claudia O’Doherty — is available for streaming on Netflix now. The series was renewed for a third season ahead of the second season’s March 10 premiere.