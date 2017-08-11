It’s a girl for Patina Miller!

The Tony Award-winning actress and star of CBS’ political drama Madam Secretary gave birth to a daughter named Emerson Harper Mars on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 12:50 a.m. in New York City, a rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The baby girl weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 19 inches long.

“They are madly in love with her and so happy she is finally here!” the rep tells PEOPLE of Miller and husband David Mars, who named their daughter in part for transcendentalist leader Ralph Waldo Emerson. The choice was based on the movement’s belief in the “individuality and the inherent goodness of people and nature,” according to the rep.

Emerson is the first child for Mars and Miller, 32. The latter won a 2013 Tony for her role in Pippin, made waves as the lead in Sister Act on Broadway and currently stars in Madam Secretary as Daisy Grant.

Miller and Mars, a venture capitalist, tied the knot in Queens, New York, in June 2014 after three years together — but the actress and singer knew from the get-go that she had found her match.

“It was on our first date,” she recalled to Brides in 2016 of when she knew Mars was the one she wanted to spend her life with (he proposed in 2013). “I felt like I could really be myself with him.”

The star shared the couple’s news of their first child on the way in February, posting an ultrasound photo to Instagram along with the caption, “And then there were three…👶🏽🍼 We are over the moon ✨✨✨#babyontheway.”

Since February, Miller has shared many a baby-bump snap to social media, giving her followers a look inside the couple’s Bermuda babymoon and her own pregnancy workouts.

“Started today and yesterday with some fierce prenatal yoga, taught by the amazing @glowmaven 💖🙌🏾,” Miller captioned a July 22 video. “Def got my sweat on this morning! Now David is dragging me to clear out my old storage space after 8 years!! 😩😩😩”