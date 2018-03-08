Parker Young is going to be a daddy!

The Imposters star, 39, is engaged to his longtime love Stephanie Weber, whom his rep confirms to PEOPLE is also pregnant with the couple’s first child: a baby girl.

“The news breaking today has so much meaning since it’s International Women’s Day,” Young tells PEOPLE exclusively. “As a man who has been raised by an amazing mother, I cannot express how much I love and respect the women in my life.”

“But I really need to give credit to my dad, too,” adds the actor. “Watching him as a husband and father to my sister was so incredibly valuable. I am excited to have a daughter on the way.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Stephanie Weber and Parker Young Stefanie Keenan/Getty

RELATED: On Your Mark, Get Set, Con! Imposters‘ Leading Men Brush Up on Grifting 101

Following the couple’s gender reveal on the beach — where they each set off pink smoke cannons while surrounded by their loved ones — Young got down on one knee and proposed to Weber.

“Happy International Women’s Day,” he captioned the tearjerker Instagram clip. “I have so much love and respect for all of the amazing women in my life, and I’m so thankful and honored to be having a baby girl #thefutureisfemale”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Weber is the founder and creative director of Satao’s Keeper, a women’s apparel brand that aims to “promote awareness and inspire people all over the world to get out there and make a difference” for animal rights.

Imposters season 2 airs beginning April 5 on Bravo.