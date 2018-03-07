Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, 19 months, has a very important job to prepare for — flower girl in her aunt Paris Hilton‘s wedding!

In an interview for PEOPLE, Hilton Rothschild opened up about her daughter‘s involvement in her older sister’s upcoming ceremony.

“I think Lily-Grace definitely will be [a flower girl],” said the heiress, 34, adding of 11-week-old daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, “I don’t think Teddy will be walking yet.”

“Lily-Grace gets excited when Aunt Paris comes over because she loves animals and Paris always has her dogs with her,” she adds, explaining that the proud aunt flew in for the birth of Teddy. “Every time Paris is in New York, she makes a point to come visit the girls every day. It’s very sweet.”

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild CJ Rivera/Getty

Hilton, 37, got engaged to actor Chris Zylka over New Year’s weekend during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. Zylka popped the question with a $2 million, 20-carat pear-shaped sparkler.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairy tales really do exist!”

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and daughter Lily-Grace

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and daughter Teddy Nicky Hilton/Instagram

As for Hilton Rothschild, she and husband James Rothschild are still busy settling into their lives as parents to two girls under 2.

“It’s definitely a juggling act, but a lot of fun,” she tells PEOPLE.