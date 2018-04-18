Bride-to-Be Paris Hilton Wants 'At Least Two' Kids With Fiancé Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton may be busy planning her wedding to fiancé Chris Zylka, but she’s already got babies on the brain!

The heiress, 37, revealed she wants to have as many children with the actor as possible, as she grew in a large household.

“I loved growing up in a big family with four kids, with two brothers and a sister,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the Colleagues Luncheon on Tuesday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. “I want at least two.”

She added that she would “definitely want a girl first.”

The businesswoman looked relaxed and happy while posing for photographers in a white and red flower-patterned Oscar de la Renta dress with her $2 million engagement ring glimmering on her left hand. Zylka, 32, proposed to Hilton during a romantic ski trip in Aspen over the new year.

Her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, told PEOPLE at the event that she has no doubt the world-traveling DJ will make an amazing mom.

“Paris is like a big kid. So, I think she’ll be an amazing mom. She’ll just do so many fun things with her kids,” Hilton Rothschild said.

Last month, the designer — who has two daughters with husband James Rothschild — told PEOPLE her daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, 21 months, would be a flower girl at Hilton’s wedding.

“I think Lily-Grace definitely will be [a flower girl],” she said in March, adding of her 3-month-old daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, “I don’t think Teddy will be walking yet.”

“Lily-Grace gets excited when Aunt Paris comes over because she loves animals and Paris always has her dogs with her,” Hilton Rothschild explained. “Every time Paris is in New York, she makes a point to come visit the girls every day. It’s very sweet.”

On Tuesday, Hilton also shared her congratulations to another pal who has recently embraced motherhood: Khloé Kardashian!

Of Kardashian’s infant daughter’s name, recently revealed to be True Thompson, Hilton told PEOPLE, “I like it, I think it’s unique, it’s different, and I love how the girls, every time they name one of their children, no one else has the name, and it’s just iconic.”

“I’m sending her so much love, I’ve known her since I was born. She’s a great girl and I’m so proud of her. I can’t wait to see the baby.”