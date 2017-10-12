Paris Hilton Praises Sister Nicky as the ‘Most Beautiful Pregnant Woman I’ve Ever Seen’: ‘I Hope It’s a Boy’

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and James Rothschild’s second child on the way is going to have the most fabulous aunt.

Paris Hilton is so excited for her sister’s new bundle of joy to arrive, revealing to PEOPLE at the Hollywood, California, premiere of Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, “She’s doing amazing.”

“She’s literally the most beautiful pregnant woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” shares the 36-year-old heiress.

Hilton adds that her sister hasn’t felt “sick” during this pregnancy, explaining, “She is a trooper, and I can’t wait for the baby.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This puppy was rescued from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. He + his 4 siblings are available for adoption now at @AnimalHaven 🐕❤️🐾 #adoptdontshop A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild Expecting Second Child

The star is hoping that she’ll be getting a nephew this time around — “I hope it’s a boy,” she says — Hilton Rothschild, 34, and her husband already share daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, 15 months.

Either way, though, Hilton says her little sister is ready for baby No. 2. “She’s going to be amazing,” says Hilton, adding, “Lily-Grace actually just started walking, so that was amazing to get a video the other day of that. We’ve been waiting for that.”

My birthday girl 🎂 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

A night at the ballet 💃 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

FROM PEN: Raising a Little Princess: All About Charlotte’s Amazing Childhood



RELATED: “A Night at the Ballet”: Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shows Off Her Baby Bump for Glam Outing In N.Y.C.

Hilton Rothschild’s rep confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in July. The couple were married in a lavish Kensington Palace ceremony in July 2015.

Hilton has been dating The Leftovers star Chris Zylka since earlier this year. “I’ve never been happier,” she tells PEOPLE. “He’s my soulmate. I feel like he’s my best friend, and we’re really excited for our future together.”

As for starting her own family, the older sister teases, “We’ll see.”