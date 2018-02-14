Paris Hilton Has 'Baby Fever' Thanks to Her Sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild's Newborn Daughter

Paris Hilton wants a family of her own!

The 36-year-old socialite and DJ, who is engaged to Chris Zylka, told Entertainment Tonight that her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s newborn girl Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn — as well as her and husband James Rothschild‘s 19-month-old daughter Lily-Grace Victoria — has her itching to be a mom.

“I have baby fever,” she revealed to the outlet Tuesday at The Cinema Society’s premiere screening of Marvel’s Black Panther in New York City. “It gives me hope, because I know she has amazing genes. It runs in the family, so I’m not gonna have to worry.”

And while Hilton and Zylka, 32, aren’t gearing up for parenthood just yet, their wedding planning is in full swing.

“I’m finally looking for my wedding dress, so Nicky and I have fittings this week,” she revealed. “And she has such beautiful taste that I can’t pick the wedding without my maid of honor.”

Paris Hilton Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hilton Rothschild, who was there by her sister’s side, told ET that being Hilton’s maid of honor is a responsibility she really enjoys.

“I’m loving it. I’m most excited for [planning] the bachelorette party,” said Hilton Rothschild, 34, adding of her 8-week-old daughter, “She’s good” and “very tiny.”

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Hilton Rothschild, who welcomed Teddy — named after her paternal grandmother Marilyn June Hawley — in N.Y.C. on Dec. 20, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rotschild CJ Rivera/Getty

On Monday, Hilton Rothschild posted the first photo of her new daughter to Instagram prior to heading out to a New York Fashion Week show, writing, “Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show.”

Meanwhile, her NHxTolani Mommy + Me collection launches Thursday.

And Hilton couldn’t be prouder of her little sister for how she’s bounced back so quickly after baby. “You literally cannot tell,” she raved of the new mother of two.