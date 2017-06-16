KELLY ROWLAND

Kelly Rowland, mom to 2½-year-old son Titan Jewell, teamed up with her own OB/GYN Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman to give moms a real glimpse at some of the less-than-glamorous parts of pregnancy — and all the questions that come with being postpartum.

