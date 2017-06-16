Books
Summer Reads for Mom! Check Out These Recent Books About the Realities of Parenting – Written By Celebrity Mamas
From Kelly Rowland to Jenny Mollen, these celeb mamas get candid about pregnancy, parenthood and everything in between with their newest memoirs
KELLY ROWLAND
Kelly Rowland, mom to 2½-year-old son Titan Jewell, teamed up with her own OB/GYN Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman to give moms a real glimpse at some of the less-than-glamorous parts of pregnancy — and all the questions that come with being postpartum.
Shop It! Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened) ($17 hardcover, $14 Kindle), amazon.com
JENNA VON OY
Fresh off the heels of her hit Situation Momedy: A First-Time Mom’s Guide to Laughing Your Way through Pregnancy & Year One, Jenna von Oy takes us back into the hilarious trenches with her daughters Marlowe Monroe, 2½, and Gray Audrey, 5, for a firsthand look at everything from tantrums to potty training.
Shop It! Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom ($12 paperback, $10 Kindle), amazon.com
JILLIAN MICHAELS
Mom of two and fitness guru Jillian Michaels takes her craft to the next level in her new book Yeah Baby!. Touching on fiancée Heidi Rhoades' pregnancy and offering tips and tricks on how to have the healthiest experience both during and after pregnancy — for yourself and your newest addition — the book is full of advice from both Michaels and her team of medical experts. Bonus? Meal plans and a workout program broken down by trimester!
Shop It! Yeah Baby!: The Modern Mama's Guide to Mastering Pregnancy, Having a Healthy Baby, and Bouncing Back Better Than Ever ($11 paperback, $10 Kindle), amazon.com
MAYIM BIALIK
The Big Bang Theory star, neuroscientist and mom of two Mayim Bialik's new book is all about growing up in today's society, and the emotions and experiences that go along with it. Girling Up takes those experiences and relates them to scientific facts and what Bialik has learned throughout her own life, guiding readers on their personal journeys through the power of some left-brained magic.
Shop It! Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular ($12 hardcover, $11 Kindle), amazon.com
JENNY MOLLEN
Known for her hilarious antics both alone and alongside husband Jason Biggs and their 3-year-old son Sid, Jenny Mollen is sharing her stories in a new memoir, out June 27.
In Live Fast Die Hot, the soon-to-be mom of two chronicles her growth from a "one hundred percent impulsive" individual to the point where she had to become a parent and take on responsibilities only that experience could teach her.
Shop It! Live Fast Die Hot (preorder: $16 hardcover, $11 paperback, $13 Kindle), amazon.com
JILL SIMONIAN
"My book reinvents what it means to 'bounce back' after baby," says Simonian. "Bouncing back is NOT about the body. (It's about the mind/spirit/choices. FAB = Focused After Baby.)"
The Fab Mom's Guide includes:
- Unexpected celebrity stories (how Ellen Pompeo organized my new mom life in one single email)
- Controversial (personal) choices (how opting out of breastfeeding put me on a confidence-building track)
- Rejection of typical millennial new mom practices (how not finding out gender of baby will focus a new mom for important choices later)
Shop It! The Fab Mom's Guide: How to Get Over the Bump & Bounce Back Fast After Baby ($14 hardcover, $10 Kindle), amazon.com
