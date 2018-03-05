Sandra Bullock on the Emotional Impact of Black Panther as a Mother to Black Son

Sandra Bullock is Black Panther‘s biggest fan — and her reasoning is extremely touching.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on the Academy Awards red carpet Sunday night, the Ocean’s 8 star — who’s on hand to present the award for Cinematography — dished about how the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has made a huge impact on her son Louis, 8.

“I started to cry backstage when I was telling [the Black Panther cast not only] how much the film meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me as a mother,” she said, referencing her experience seeing the cast right before the interview.

Added Bullock, 53, “That says a lot about where we are in this world, and in the world of superheroes.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Sandra Bullock

RELATED: James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

“I’m so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown Legos,” she continued. “And I said, ‘Yes, there are,’ and I got a Sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown, I turned the Legos brown, and I don’t have to turn them brown anymore.”

Bullock — also mom to daughter Laila, 5½ — admits that her son hasn’t seen the film because it’s a little violent for him at this age, but she “thinks he’s okay” to see it in about a year.

The cast of Black Panther

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

Laila isn’t totally missing out, though, as her mama reveals she “has all the swag” from the movie.

“I bought her swag before it even came [out],” says Bullock. “She runs around in the Black Panther mask. Which is scary when she comes out of the dark.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.