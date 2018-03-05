Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s wife must’ve taken the “pop” in Mary Poppins Returns literally.

Talking to ABC’s Oscars Live from the Red Carpet at the Academy Awards Sunday night, the highly acclaimed composer shared what his upcoming Emily Blunt-led sequel had to do with his son Francisco, who was born in early February.

“I have a [1]-month-old, and actually, we saw a rough cut of the movie the day my wife went into labor so we’re really excited about the movie,” says Miranda, 38, who will present the award tonight for Best Original Song — a category he was nominated in last year for his song “How Far I’ll Go,” from Moana.

“They’re going to show a trailer tonight actually, after we present,” he adds. “So you’ll see a trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, tonight, on the Oscars. I’m really proud of it.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda Frazer Harrison/Getty

This Christmas, a new story begins. Here’s your first look at Mary Poppins Returns. #MaryPoppinsReturns pic.twitter.com/nDAnFVUBCU — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 5, 2018

Miranda — who will play Jack, Bert’s apprentice, in the film — welcomed baby Francisco, his second son with wife Vanessa Nadal, in early February.

He captioned the birth announcement:

“Int. Hospital Room. Night.

[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]

Intermission.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and son Francisco Lin-Manuel Miranda/Twitter

In mid February, the Hamilton mastermind tweeted a sweet snap of himself and baby Francisco enjoying an adorable cuddle session.

‘ ‘I didn’t realize babies come with hats.’ – Toby Ziegler, The West Wing,” Miranda jokingly wrote alongside the photo.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.