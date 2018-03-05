Chelsea Peretti Shares (Tiny) Glimpse of Son with Jordan Peele — and Strips Down to Pump at Oscars

The world got a (very tiny) glimpse of Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti‘s 8-month-old son Beaumont Gino Sunday night.

In honor of the Academy Awards — where her husband’s film Get Out is nominated for five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor —the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress tweeted a photo of the family of three, where little Beaumont’s arm and leg are just visible in his mom’s arms.

“Its very possible i was holding my son in a tiny tux 😍😍😍😍😢😢😢😩😩😩,” Peretti, 40, captioned the sweet pre-show moment.

its very possible i was holding my son in a tiny tux 😍😍😍😍😢😢😢😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/sMibQPmYjb — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) March 5, 2018

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The actress rocked a red velvet gown for the evening’s events. But underneath the glitz and glam were the realities of new motherhood.

“OO OSCARS PUMPING COMPARTMENT COME THRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU 😍,” she wrote to accompany an Instagram photo of her breast-pump backpack on the same chair her dress was draped over.

Though the couple are fairly private when it comes to their son, Peele, 39, recently told PEOPLE, “Every day is a joy.”

“You just get a little bit more of the person. You meet a little bit more of the person,” he explained. “Seeing that smile or recognition is everything.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.