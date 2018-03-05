Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Step Out for Oscars Afterparty One Month After Welcoming First Child

Mom and dad’s big night out!

Nearly a month after welcoming their first child, daughter Story Annabelle Paul, Lauren and Aaron Paul hit up the Vanity Fair soirée at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Sunday’s 2018 Oscars afterparty outing marked their first public appearance, together, since welcoming the new addition.

The Breaking Bad alum, 38, kept things classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie. Lauren, 31, also went with a dark look, wearing a black gown with full sleeves and a plunging neckline. She accessorized her ensemble with a simple necklace, dangling earrings and a black clutch.

“Vanity Fair party with my baby daddy,” Lauren wrote of a video of the couple en route to the shindig, shared to her Instagram story. Added the new mom, “Ready to pump and dump.”

Aaron Paul and Lauren Paul John Shearer/Getty Images

Although Lauren has called her daughter — who was born Feb. 6 — “everything” and “my world,” she also recently opened up about the tougher aspects of giving birth in an Instagram post.

“But let me also talk about some other real stuff here. This post labor chapter has been rough at times. Recovering from labor is no joke,” wrote Lauren. “I’m definitely on the mend in that department but … breastfeeding.”

Lauren shared that she had developed mastitis — a breast infection from breastfeeding that results in flu-like symptoms — twice.

“Yesterday I was fighting a fever that almost hit 104. It was the sickest I have ever felt. The pain and aches were unbelievable,” she revealed. “For the mammas who have been there, I know you feel me.”

Lauren added, “I wanna give a big virtual hug to all the mammas out there who have had any type of issue breastfeeding or are dealing with anything physically or emotionally difficult, be it with you or your child. You are not alone.”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.