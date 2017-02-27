Mom-to-Be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns with Fiancé Jason Statham at Vanity Fair Afterparty

Stunning in silver!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made her first red carpet appearance with fiancé Jason Statham since the pair announced the model’s pregnancy earlier this month.

The couple attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday evening. The actress topped off her sparkly Versace look with celestial earrings by Nirav Modi.

Huntington-Whiteley, 29, had previously debuted her bump at the launch of her capsule collection with Paige, days after confirming she and Statham have a baby on the way.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!” she captioned a photo — snapped by the actor — of herself showing off her bump in a bikini.

"Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!" she captioned a photo — snapped by the actor — of herself showing off her bump in a bikini.

The actor, 49, and Huntington-Whiteley have been dating for six years. They confirmed their engagement at the 2016 Golden Globes, where she showed off her Neil Lane round-cut ring.