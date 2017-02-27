Jimmy Kimmel Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Pregnant Wife Molly McNearney – See Her Cute Baby Bump!

Sunday was a heck of an evening for Jimmy Kimmel, but after an eventful Oscars, the host was able to kick back and relax a little.

Hitting up the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar party following the show, Kimmel, 49, was joined by his pregnant wife Molly McNearney. The twosome smiled for photos, with proud wife McNearney even stopping to give her husband a congratulatory kiss on the cheek for a few snaps.

The writer dazzled in a strapless, nude-colored sheath gown, decorated all over with tiny silver floral embellishments. Carrying a matching gold clutch, McNearney opted for a gently waved style for her shoulder-length blonde tresses.

Kimmel announced in December that the couple, who have been married since 2013, is expecting their second child together this year.

“Also, my wife, is hosting a baby inside her body. So that’s what’s coming,” he said on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! by way of letting the cat out of the bag.

“So — there’s a lot of exciting stuff going on. Congratulations to me. I’m hosting the Oscars and I had sex. Two things as a teenage boy I never thought would be possible.”

Absent from the late-evening festivities was the spouses’ 2½-year-old daughter Jane — but she was there in spirit, and in person backstage before the show began.

“#Oscars,” Kimmel hashtagged a Twitter photo of Jane giving her dad a good-luck fist bump as he prepped for his duties for the night.