Cutest Date! Jeremy Renner Is #DadGoals While at the Oscars with 3-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Could Not Be More Proud’

Arrival may not have taken home the big award for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, but Jeremy Renner had everything he needed Sunday night.

Hitting the Dolby Theatre red carpet, the actor looked ready for a fun-filled, glamorous evening in a traditional tux. But the standout element was the little lady on his arm: daughter Ava Berlin, 3½.

“My date for the Oscars!!” Renner, 46, captioned an Instagram snap of himself and his only child sharing a daddy-daughter smooch before the ceremony.

“Omg I could not be more proud!!!” he continued, adding the hashtags, “#oscars #academyawards #redcarpet #daddydaughter #victorywithmyNUMBERONE.”

My date for the Oscars!! Omg I could not be more proud!!! #oscars #academyawards #redcarpet #daddydaughter #victorywithmyNUMBERONE A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Watching Jeremy Renner high-five his daughter is the best thing about the #Oscars so far. pic.twitter.com/6TO3WidVJc — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) February 27, 2017

Ava joined her dad later, hanging out in the car during the big fanfare at the beginning of the evening. But an arrivals camera caught the little girl giving her dad a high five as he exited the vehicle.

“No words to express for this blessed moment in my life,” Renner wrote to accompany a black-and-white snap he posted Monday, showing himself, Ava and a police officer outdoors at the theater. “#sharedexperience #academyawards #imsolucky #daddydaughter.”

Of course, Ava wasn’t able to join in the adult after parties — but her dad couldn’t help admitting she kind of had the better end of the deal.

“Oscar after party for 3 yr olds!” Renner captioned a photo of his daughter’s bedroom, as shown from a tablet where her dad was keeping a “Hawkeye” watch over her. “#jealousdaddy #daddydaughter #peaceinchoas #priorities.”

Oscar after party for 3 yr olds! #jealousdaddy #daddydaughter #peaceinchoas #priorities A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Renner has been open about how much he values his daughter’s safety and security, insisting that his No. 1 priority is being a father.

“I still don’t expose my baby’s face, just to protect her, or anybody in my family’s face that’s a minor,” the Avengers star told E! News in 2016.

“I just think that’s not my decision to make. You don’t need to be world famous because your jackass dad is … that’s my baby. The best thing is being a dad.”

No words to express for this blessed moment in my life #sharedexperience #academyawards #imsolucky #daddydaughter A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Feb 27, 2017 at 6:06am PST

As for whether Ava will follow in her dad’s creative footsteps, it’s too early to tell. But Renner wouldn’t stand in the way if that’s the career path she wanted to pursue.

“I think she’s definitely artistic for sure … I’d love to steer her away from that. But I’ll never say no,” added Renner, who shares parenting duties with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. “First and foremost, I always want her to be a kid and have a lot of fun.”