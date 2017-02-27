So in Love! Jeff Goldblum and Expectant Wife Emilie Livingston Share a Kiss at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston may soon be focusing all their attention on another new little one, but for now, they only have eyes for each other!

The legendary actor, 64, looked ever the dashing leading man in a traditional black tux and his signature tinted specs while attending Sunday’s Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Livingston shined in a dark-gray gown featuring a nature-inspired pattern and illusion neckline, carrying a glittery gold shoulder bag and wearing her hair in an elegant knot.

Though the spouses of two years’ love for each other was almost tangible, the professional dancer’s growing baby bump was, unavoidably (and adorably), front and center in the sweet photos.

Livingston, 34, and Goldblum are already parents to son Charlie Ocean, 19 months — who was born, fittingly, on the Fourth of July in 2015.

Livingston is a fan of Instagram, using it to chronicle Charlie’s milestones, from baths with Dad to his first birthday, friendships, trips to the park and beach and his first time trying certain foods.

On the popular social media app, the second-time mom-to-be announced that their son would be getting a little brother or sister, sharing an artistic shot of herself posing atop a barrel.

“Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m SO excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April,” she captioned the ethereal January photo, adding the hashtags “#growingfamily” and “#love.”

Goldblum has been candid about how fortunate he feels in fatherhood, and how much joy his family brings to his life.

“I’m at a different place now. I was enthusiastic to marry [Emilie] and try to have a baby,” the Independence Day: Resurgence star, who married twice before he met Livingston, told Parade magazine in June.

And the biggest wishes he has for his son are fairly simple. “At the end of the day, I hope both Charlie and I have lived lives that contributed something to the general good,” he said.