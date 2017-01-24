Mel Gibson Reveals Where He Was During ‘Exciting’ Oscar Nominations: ‘Holding My Newborn Son!’

A new baby and an Oscar nomination? 2017 is certainly starting off on the right foot for Mel Gibson.

Gibson and his girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross welcomed the actor’s ninth child, son Lars Gerard, on Friday. And just four days later, the veteran star received an Academy Award nod for best director for his work on the World War II epic Hacksaw Ridge.

“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!” Gibson, 61, said in a statement. “This is a truly wonderful honor.”

“I’m especially happy for Andrew Garfield, our producers Bill Mechanic and David Permut, our editor John Gilbert and our incredible sound teams,” Gibson added in the statement, acknowledging the film’s nominations for best actor, best picture, best film editing, best sound editing and best sound mixing.

“The Academy’s recognition of our film is a testament to every single person who worked on Hacksaw Ridge, and to every soldier who made the sacrifices they made to fight for their country, including Desmond Doss.”

Though this isn’t the first time Gibson has been recognized by the Academy for his work, the last time was in 1996, when he won best director for Braveheart and the film itself won best picture.

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable,” a source told PEOPLE of Gibson and Ross’ new addition. “Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!”

Gibson is also father to daughters Lucia, 7, and Hannah, as well as sons Thomas, Milo, Louis, William, and twins Christian and Edward. Baby Lars is the first child for Ross.