Baby on the Way for Oscar Isaac

It looks like a new little X-wing fighter pilot is on his (or her) way: Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Oscar Isaac and his girlfriend Elvira Lind are expecting a baby together.

The private couple were spotted Monday out and about in New York City, with Lind’s blossoming baby belly peeking through her maxi dress.

They also appeared together at the 2016 Golden Globes, where the actor, 38, took home the award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his work in Show Me a Hero.

The father-to-be, though probably best known for his turn as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars universe, graduated from Julliard and has appeared in films like X-Men: Apocalypse, Robin Hood, Sucker Punch, The Bourne Legacy and Inside Llewyn Davis, where his portrayal of the titular character earned him rave reviews and multiple awards.

According to her website, Lind is a Danish director from Copenhagen, who graduated from film school in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2006. She specializes in documentaries and has a film premiering at Tribeca Film Festival this year.

Isaac has multiple film projects in post-production for 2017, including the Natalie Portman-led sci-fi thriller Annihilation and the crime comedy Suburbicon. Isaac can be seen as Poe once again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, opening in December.

This will be the first child for both.