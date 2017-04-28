Oscar Isaac Welcomes a Son

Oscar Isaac is a dad!

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor and his girlfriend Elvira Lind have welcomed their first child, Lind confirmed in a video shared on social media Thursday.

The filmmaker’s project Bobbi Jene won multiple awards, including best documentary feature, at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival — and the new mom expressed her appreciation in the clip posted shortly thereafter.

“If I could, I would be dancing, I’d be jumping up and down, probably all week long,” Lind says in the video, cradling her little one.

Wohooo – Three Awards for Bobbi Jene and greeting by Elvira Lind with newborn baby 👶 !!! #Tribeca2017 @Tribeca #BobbiJene pic.twitter.com/v2NgMTZJCA — Annika Andersson (@Cinespons) April 27, 2017

…what a week it has been. A little lost for words. — Elvira Lind (@Elviruz1) April 28, 2017

While no verbal pregnancy confirmation was given at the time, the private couple were spotted out and about in New York City in late March, with Lind’s growing baby belly peeking through her maxi dress.

Just this past Saturday, the then-mom-to-be graced the red carpet at Bobbi Jene‘s Tribeca premiere, all smiles alongside Isaac in a black-and-white striped dress that hugged her baby bump.

As far as the baby’s sex, the actor shared that he and Lind would be welcoming a little boy during an appearance on Sway in the Morning earlier this month.

The father-to-be graduated from Julliard, and has appeared in films like X-Men: Apocalypse, Robin Hood and Inside Llewyn Davis, where his performance garnered rave reviews and multiple awards.

Lind, a Danish director from Copenhagen, graduated from film school in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2006.

Isaac currently stars in the historical drama The Promise, in theaters now.